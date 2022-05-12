By Express News Service

BENGALURU: One of the key ingredients of success in any field is encouragement. It applies to the world of theatre as well. Pravara Theatre and Ashvagosha Theatre Trust have jointly organised the Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2022 (BSPF) to set up a platform to stage short plays. The second edition of the short play will have its finale on May 15 and will have winners in eight categories.

“The theme of the festival is patience and it runs across all the categories – comedy, drama etc. A highlight of this time is one of the selected plays is completely performed by children,” says Hanu Ramasanjeeva, founder of Pravara Art Studio. Six teams have been selected by the jury for the finale which will be held at Prabhath KH Kala Soudha Hanumantha Nagar. Ramasanjeeva also mentions that the best actor award will be presented in honour of nat ional award winne r Sanchari Vijay, who passed away last year.

The first edition of BSPF was held in March 2021 with hundreds of theatre artistes participating in the festival. “The capacity of the auditorium was around 260 and it was packed beyond capacity. The main intention of this festival was to motivate theatre artistes. I feel we have succeeded in that. And we can see it in this year’s participants too. There are many new directors and new scriptwriters among the participants, ” says Ramasanjeeva. (The Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2022 will be held on May 15, at Prabhath KH Kala Soudha Hanumantha Nagar)