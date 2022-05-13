STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Collecting cigarette butts to bolster tobacco laws

COTPA which came into effect in 2003 prohibits smoking in public places.

Published: 13th May 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

A Pack of Marlboro cigarettes. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A unique campaign was flagged off Thursday in Bengaluru during which cigarette and bidi butts at public places were collected to expose the rampant smoking in these areas and urge the Union government to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). 

Former MP HT Sangliana said, “Though smoking in public places is restricted, we find the rule being flouted risking the lives of innocents by forcing them into passive smoking. We must urge the government to take a step towards improving public health by amending COTPA 2003”. The campaign was led by Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka in association with 32 coalition members. 

COTPA which came into effect in 2003 prohibits smoking in public places. The members opined that a fine of Rs 200 is too small to act as a deterrent for those who smoke in public places. Former Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike M said, “If the legal age for consuming tobacco is increased from the present 18 years to 21 years, we can prevent our teenagers from tobacco abuse.” 

Appealing to citizens of Bengaluru, organisations and institutions to collect the cigarette and bidi butts in their neighbourhoods in bags, renowned Oncologist Dr Ramesh Bilimagga, President of Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka said, “If the COTPA Bill is passed, the fine for smoking in public places will be Rs 2,000, and the legal age to purchase tobacco products will go up to 21 years”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru cigarette
India Matters
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'50% below 50 from block to CWC' set to lead to major leadership revamp in Congress
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Bride collapses 15 minutes before tying the knot in Visakhapatnam, dies in hospital
Sajeev and Jeya Mattathil
On housewarming, couple in Kerala's Kasaragod donates five cents each to 10 landless families
A mahout on a forest department elephant makes the mother and calf horned Rhinoceros pair move towards the interior of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. (Photo | AP)
Experts baffled as poachers take away horn without killing rhino

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp