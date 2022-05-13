Collecting cigarette butts to bolster tobacco laws

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A unique campaign was flagged off Thursday in Bengaluru during which cigarette and bidi butts at public places were collected to expose the rampant smoking in these areas and urge the Union government to amend the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Former MP HT Sangliana said, “Though smoking in public places is restricted, we find the rule being flouted risking the lives of innocents by forcing them into passive smoking. We must urge the government to take a step towards improving public health by amending COTPA 2003”. The campaign was led by Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka in association with 32 coalition members.

COTPA which came into effect in 2003 prohibits smoking in public places. The members opined that a fine of Rs 200 is too small to act as a deterrent for those who smoke in public places. Former Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike M said, “If the legal age for consuming tobacco is increased from the present 18 years to 21 years, we can prevent our teenagers from tobacco abuse.”

Appealing to citizens of Bengaluru, organisations and institutions to collect the cigarette and bidi butts in their neighbourhoods in bags, renowned Oncologist Dr Ramesh Bilimagga, President of Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka said, “If the COTPA Bill is passed, the fine for smoking in public places will be Rs 2,000, and the legal age to purchase tobacco products will go up to 21 years”.