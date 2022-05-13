STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Firms must work for underground infra: Bommai

Need to develop indigenous tech, says Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that he hopes for more organisations to come forward to work with the government on developing underground infrastructure and technology. Speaking at the inauguration for the two-day conference Nirmaana 2022, organised by the Institute for Research Development and Training of Construction Trades and Management (INSTRUCT), he said that tunnelling technology has advanced to adapt to various challenges, therefore, organisations must strive towards more challenging tasks. The conference which focuses on tunnelling and underground construction will last till Friday. 

“Tunnelling in a city for a metro is a great challenge, but we have been doing it. However, there is a great need for utility engineering which is vital for this,” he said. Further, he highlighted the need for tunnelling companies to prioritise the ground workers involved in the construction of underground infrastructure.

“The time has come for organisations like INSTRUCT to actively participate with government agencies in terms of technology, management and timely construction. I would like to welcome INSTRUCT in participating, both in letter and spirit, on the ground, so that we may all work together,” he said. INSTRUCT acts as a centre for training engineers, especially those involved in construction as well as the organisers of the event. He also said that while there is a lot of global technology in Karnataka, there is a need to develop indigenous technology which will be significant for the country.

