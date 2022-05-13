Lack of signage causes farmer’s death in Bengaluru

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old farmer returning home after attending a wedding reception, suffered a fatal fall into into a 15-foot underpass being constructed near Yelahanka railway station. The contractor, carrying out the job for South Western Railway Zone, had not put up signage, barricades, sufficient lighting or any kind of intimation about the ongoing work at the spot, just 250 m from the railway station on Old Yehalanka Town side.

The body of Munikrishnappa, whose face was completely smashed when he fell on Sunday night, was removed by police and workers from the deep pit in the early hours of Monday (May 9). He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 29 and 25. Work on the much-delayed Railway Under Bridge, that aims to provide connectivity between New Yelahanka Town and Old Yelahanka Town, began over a year ago and trespassing the tracks to reach the other side is a common occurrence. The senior citizen, too, appears to be one of them. Mohan Kumar, his elder son, was staying with his parents at Venkatagiri Post in Devanahalli taluk .

Son blames contractor for keeping pit open

He had rushed to the spot to collect his father’s body. He told TNIE that efforts to tarnish his father as a drunkard who fell to his death, were completely false. “The place is dark and the pit is deep. It is utter negligence on the part of those carrying out the job who left it open. There was no security staffer to warn anyone. How was it not sealed?” he queried.

Adding to his agony was talk that his father was intoxicated. “No one in my family consumes alcohol, especially not my father. He hated its smell. He had attended the reception of a relative at the choultry inside Rail Wheel Factory, and was on his way home. We have filed an FIR with Railway Police so my father’s death does not go in vain,” Kumar added.

“A person who was drunk had fallen to his death,” an official source said. Work has halted at this end of the underpass, following the death. When this reporter visited the spot, new banners had come up on both sides of the bridge about work being in progress and trespass being prohibited. A local said, “Though there were temporary barricades of asbestos sheets erected at the entrance leading to the bridge, they would often be removed to permit trucks with construction material to pass through.”A shopkeeper requesting anonymity, said, “All the warning boards have come up a day after the death. Why couldn’t the Railways do anything earlier?”