Trade body welcomes relaxing of Covid booster dose

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It companies, manufacturing units and students from Karnataka heaved a sigh of relief after the Union government on Thursday allowed citizens travelling overseas to get the precautionary vaccine shot before the stipulated nine-month waiting period.

Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) had written to State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar requesting the same. “We are happy that our representation to the Karnataka government in March this year to reduce the time gap was accepted by the Central government, and an announcement was made to that effect today. We welcome this move wholeheartedly as it will open up travel between countries promoting business and trade,” said Dr L Ravindran, Senior Vice-President, BCIC and MD, Wealthmax Group of Companies.

Several employees and students were unable to fly to many countries in the EU as they wanted incoming Indian travellers to be vaccinated with both doses of vaccine, and 270 days had not elapsed from the last dose. However, in India, even if an adult was vaccinated with the second dose in August 2021, the 270 day period would lapse, and would be considered unvaccinated.

