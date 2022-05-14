Are we judge- ‘mental’?

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ciao Amici!

Thas recently dawned on me that no matter what one does…some people are born to be ‘children of controversy’. I know of many actors and certain folk who court disputation just to be noticed. Any conversation is better than no conversation is their adage. That is the Gen-X Formula. ‘B**** or Beef ’! Either complain about it or take it headlong. In my time (Lord! I never thought I would hear myself say it), to court cynosure was considered gauche and distasteful. Well, now these two words mean publicity and exposure. I have been following a young ’un on Instagram who tears her clothes on purpose, ties them up over strategic body parts, and totters unbecomingly on very high heels to defiantly stand on any footpath to be photographed by God alone knows who! She makes outlandish statements, fights ferociously with security guards who try to shoo her away, then gets into a cab and leaves.

I have a morbid fascination with her and avidly follow her on social media. She has no talent (or hasn’t shown it yet), and other than indecent exposure and sheer gibberish that she sprouts, this young lady is a sensation because she creates a ‘controversy’! This very outlandish behaviour has earned her millions of followers and she has the paparazzi tied up in knots trying to photograph her.

This young ’un, has managed to make a living doing her own thing. I know of so many viable people here who live in huge glass houses and throw the biggest stones. The moment you hear, ‘I’m not judgmental at all,’ run for your life. All of us have coloured opinions and that’s fine as long as we acknowledge it. A group of us was at the new hotspot in town, Bombay Borough. We were an eclectic group and that made the dinner table even more interesting and fun.

The age group and the demographics differed and the predominant common thread running through the group was a love of food and uhh…a fondness for some really amazing tipples! Naturally, as the cocktails flowed, the delicious food and interesting tit-bits of ‘conversations’ got better. Good friends egged me on and an impromptu and raucous fun video extolling the virtues of a cheese kulcha was made! Please don’t judge me! My point is that through the evening opinions were shared, whether it was a current scandal or a political event that occurred.

We laughed, argued, and discussed threadbare things. Some of us conceded, while some opinions changed or remained the same. Were we being judgmental? Of course, not! Like all healthy get-togethers, we ended up clinking our glasses and sipping on the superbly made cocktails. Earlier that evening, my ‘bong’ blood sang with delight as I watched Prasad Bidapa showcase the very talented Bibi Russell’s line of sustainably viable clothes at Go Native. Bibi is an internationally-acclaimed fashion designer and is known for her association with UNESCO’s Art for Peace and creative initiatives in her home country, Bangladesh. I just love Prasad’s passion for sustainability and his commitment to help our languishing artisans. Well done, my friend, you are a ‘sustainable’ inspiration. A ‘sustainable and non-judgmental ’ thought… Be a master of your will and a slave to your conscience.