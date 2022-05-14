STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai make up for 35% of inverter demand among metro cities

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai make up for 35 per cent of the demand for inverters in Tier-1 cities, a report found recently.

Published: 14th May 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai make up for 35 per cent of the demand for inverters in Tier-1 cities, a report found recently. The report, released by Justdial, shows that pan-India searches for inverters and ACs increased over the last month, with the three cities making up for a combined 35 per cent of the demand for inverters.  Delhi, meanwhile, made up for 28 per cent of the demand for inverters. Tier-2 cities also saw a 146 per cent jump in searches for inverters on the site.

The findings come amid the ongoing power crisis in India. Interestingly, according to Justdial Chief Marketing Officer, Prasun Kumar, the site has also recorded mass exodus of shop owners moving to sell through the website to reach a wider customer base. “Increasingly we are witnessing local shops and neighbourhood stores entering the digital space to bring in new customers and revenue. We have tried to aggregate all the dealers of electronic goods on the platform, enabling our customers to make an informed choice and get the best deal. The up tick in demand stands in good stead for our neighbourhood ecommerce ecosystem,” he said.

