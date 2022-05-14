STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Man’s decomposed body found in a car

The car owner had vacated the house a few months ago leaving the vehicle behind.

Published: 14th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:15 AM

The body was found in the above car

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The decomposed body of a man was found on Friday inside a car parked outside a house for than two years in Rajajinagar Industrial Area Police said the car owner, who had a house in the area, was renting out the car for film shooting. But for the past two years, it has not been used. The car owner had vacated the house a few months ago leaving the vehicle behind.

“On Friday afternoon, the residents were alerted by a putrid smell emitted from the car and they informed the Magadi Road police, who rushed to the spot and found a decomposed body of a man inside,” the police said.

The police, who are suspecting that the man might have died a few days ago. They have launched an investigation to know his identity. “We are verifying the CCTV footage to know when and what exactly happened. The body has been sent for post mortem to know the cause of death,” the police officers added.

