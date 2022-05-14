STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BPO staff murdered over EMI

A 31-year-old employee of a BPO was stabbed to death by his friend over a financial dispute in Banasawadi on Thursday night. 

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old employee of a BPO was stabbed to death by his friend over a financial dispute in Banasawadi on Thursday night. The deceased Jayakumar, was a resident of Thanisandra, who worked in an IT Park in Nagawara. The accused Rahil Khan (35), is a resident of Banasawadi. He also works in a private company.

A senior police officer said that Jayakumar had taken a loan from a bank to start a business and Khan had given surety. As Jayakumar didn’t pay the EMI last month the duo had a fight and in a fit of rage Khan attacked Jayakumar with a knife repeatedly and escaped. Passersby alerted the police and Khan was arrested. He has been remanded in judicial custody. 

