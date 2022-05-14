STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SSLC results on May 19, says BC Nagesh

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said on Friday that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will be announced on May 19.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said on Friday that the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results will be announced on May 19. “The SSLC results will be uploaded by 10.30 am on May 19 and every student will be able to access it on the same day,” he said, while speaking to reporters after inaugurating a junior sports hostel in Madikeri. 

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will upload the exam results on their website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The results will also be available on karresults.nic.in. Candidates will need to log in using their registration/roll numbers. KSEEB had uploaded answer keys for the exams on April 12 which can be checked on their website.

The SSLC examinations took place between March 28 and April 11, with over 8.73 lakh students appearing at 3,440 centres across the state. The education minister had earlier mentioned that the results would be released by the second week of May. Last year, of the 8.71 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 99.99% had passed, according to data provided by the education department in August 2021.  This year schools are set to open on May 16.

