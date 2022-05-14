Styling it like royals

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Asilk, zardosi-work sherwani, embellished with Basara pearls, solitaires and yellow sapphires. These are definitely the keywords to feel royal. Putting it all together in a package, Prathibha Jewellery in collaboration with ace designer Manoviraj Khosla, has come up with a regal look for grooms. If you are wondering what jewellery grooms can pick, then Sanjeev Mohan, owner of a 70-year-old jewellery brand, is giving you many options to choose from.

The latest designs showcase a collector’s necklace of rare Basra pearls, which brings back the grandeur of Persian sultans. One of the highlights of the collection is Kalgi, a turban ornament. “Kalgi is a popular concept in north India but it’s getting popular in the south too.

What we have in our wedding collection is a large number of uncut diamonds in the centre along with Burmese rubies and smaller diamonds. One end has Columbian emeralds while the other has a pearl drop,” says Mohan, adding the other highlight of the collection are the buttons for the sherwani, made of precious stones. “We have buttons in blue sapphire, emerald, and in yellow and white gold. The big ones are for the body and the smaller ones are for the sleeves.

There is also an option to detach them,” explains Mohan. The collection speaks volumes about how to put together a royal look. “The inspiration behind the collection are the Mughals who had fine taste in jewellery and gemstones. But it is also about refining that grandeur in our everyday look,” explains Mohan, adding that the mantra is ‘less is more’. For example, the three-stringed Basara pearls and solitaire rings are classics which never go out of fashion.

“The three-stringed pearls cost over `1 crore. Even if it’s a simple design, it commands attention,” says Mohan. These classic accessories deserved to be teamed with a sherwani that has been stitched to perfection. And Khosla closed the look with a gold sherwani with zardosi work on the collars and sleeves. But the ace designer says the star of the ensemble are the jewels. “I just designed the sherwani, the idea with jewellery was all Sanjeev’s,” says Khosla.