Weekends at home

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city experienced its coldest May even as the rest of the country is going through a heatwave. This week, Bengalureans brought out the ir winter clothes and reminisced the old ooru days when a nip in the air was commonplace. If you’re thinking of staying warm and cosy at home this weekend, here are some fun activities you can do to enjoy the weather and the weekend.

Virtual Cooking

Your friends might not want to get out of their homes just like you, so plan a virtual cooking night with them. Make something delicious and enjoy it with a glass of wine. You can also be generous and send it over to friends for them to try.

BOOKS CALLING

Dust out those books you’ve been meaning to read. Some recent releases include Ikigai : Japanese Art of Staying Young... While growing Old by Keira Miki (Diamond Books, Rs 190), In the Language of Remembering: The Inheritance of Partition by Aanchal Malhotra (HarperCollins India, Rs 541), and The Art of Management: Managing Yourself by Shiv Shivakumar, (Penguin Portfolio, Rs 297).

Game Time

Do you remember those board games you bought during the lockdown in 2020? Bring those out and brush up on your gaming skills. If you don’t have a physical one, there are plenty of virtual games like Ludo, Monopoly, Call of Duty, Skribble and Cards Against Humanity that you can play online with your friends and strangers too.

Planned Naps

In between all your fun (read lazy) activities, plan your naps and set an alarm so you can wake up and be productive too. Otherwise the weather can make you stay in bed and there might be times you don’t realise the time of the day or week.