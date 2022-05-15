BBMP garbage truck kills again, delivery boy mowed down

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another BBMP garbage truck was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday evening, this time, mowing down a 25-year-old food delivery partner in Chikkajala. This is the fourth accident involving BBMP garbage trucks in the last two months, despite the Bengaluru traffic police holding awareness campaigns among these drivers.

The biker, Devanna M from Surpur in Yadgir, was staying with his friends in a rented house at Kothanur. The police said Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when the truck, trying to overtake, crashed into his bike from behind and ran over him.

The Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and arrested driver Dinesh Naik, who was booked for rash and negligent driving. He was subjected to a medical test to check if he was drunk.Later, the BBMP put out a statement that the vehicle bearing the registration number KA-43-4956 was involved in the accident. “The accident occurred while the truck was overtaking the two-wheeler from the left near the railway barricaded area. To ensure that such don’t recur, training and awareness programmes are being regularly held for all the 588 vehicle drivers. The demise of the 25 year old is regretted and a detailed inquiry is being conducted,” it added.