STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP garbage truck kills again, delivery boy mowed down

Another BBMP garbage truck was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday evening, this time, mowing down a 25-year-old food delivery partner in Chikkajala.Another BBMP garbage truck was involved in a f

Published: 15th May 2022 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Another BBMP garbage truck was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday evening, this time, mowing down a 25-year-old food delivery partner in Chikkajala. This is the fourth accident involving BBMP garbage trucks in the last two months, despite the Bengaluru traffic police holding awareness campaigns among these drivers. 

The biker, Devanna M from Surpur in Yadgir, was staying with his friends in a rented house at Kothanur. The police said Devanna was heading to Hegde Nagar from Nagawara to deliver an order when the truck, trying to overtake, crashed into his bike from behind and ran over him. 

The Chikkajala traffic police rushed to the spot and arrested driver Dinesh Naik, who was  booked for rash and negligent driving. He was subjected to a medical test to check if he was drunk.Later, the BBMP put out a statement that the vehicle bearing the registration number KA-43-4956 was involved in the accident. “The accident occurred while the truck was overtaking the two-wheeler from the left near the railway barricaded area. To ensure that such don’t recur, training and awareness programmes are being regularly held for all the 588 vehicle drivers. The demise of the 25 year old is regretted and a detailed inquiry is being conducted,” it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP garbage truck road accident
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp