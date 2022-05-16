CH Pratap Reddy is Bengaluru's new commissioner of police

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy, who was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Law & Order, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City. DGP Kamal Pant, who had a long stint in the most coveted post, has been transferred and posted as DGP (Recruitment).

An IPS officer of the batch of 1991, Pratap Reddy, who hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, started his career as Assistant SP of Arasikere in Hassan and has served as SP of Bijapur (now Vijayapura) and Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi) districts. A BTech graduate, Reddy is one of the few officers with a deep understanding and experience of technology. He has the experience of serving as the advisor to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and was also its Director.

Besides, Reddy has served as IGP of the Western Range, Police Commissioner of Mysore city Police Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru City. During his stint as the ADGP (Law & Order), he was handpicked by home minister Araga Jnanendra to lead the investigation of the gang rape of a student in Mysuru. Reddy is expected to assume charge as Bengaluru police commissioner once he receives the movement order.