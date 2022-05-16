STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CH Pratap Reddy is Bengaluru's new commissioner of police

A 1991 batch IPS officer, Pratap Reddy hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 16th May 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

CH Pratap Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

CH Pratap Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy, who was the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Law & Order, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru City. DGP Kamal Pant, who had a long stint in the most coveted post, has been transferred and posted as DGP (Recruitment).

An IPS officer of the batch of 1991, Pratap Reddy, who hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, started his career as Assistant SP of Arasikere in Hassan and has served as SP of Bijapur (now Vijayapura) and Gulbarga (now Kalaburagi) districts. A BTech graduate, Reddy is one of the few officers with a deep understanding and experience of technology. He has the experience of serving as the advisor to the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and was also its Director.

Besides, Reddy has served as IGP of the Western Range, Police Commissioner of Mysore city Police Commissioner, and Additional Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru City. During his stint as the ADGP (Law & Order), he was handpicked by home minister Araga Jnanendra to lead the investigation of the gang rape of a student in Mysuru. Reddy is expected to assume charge as Bengaluru police commissioner once he receives the movement order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru CH Pratap Reddy 1991 batch officer Hails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp