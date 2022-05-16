STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Deepika is incandescent at this point in her career’

Actor Deepika Padukone’s recent appearance as a Louis Vuitton model is an affirmation that India is a key market for the luxury brand.

Deepika Padukone

By Prasad Bidapa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Arguably, the most beautiful woman in Bollywood, with the longest and most graceful limbs and super-talented to boot, Deepika Padukone occupies a rarefied space in the hallowed halls of Bollywood’s finest. This is a position she’s worked hard for, proving along the way that she has a finely-honed talent that simply shone in films like Piku and Gehraiyaan, elevating her to a position that is indisputably the number 1 slot in India’s frenetic film industry. 

Her recent appearance as a Louis Vuitton model, made her India’s very first face to represent the brand at the LV Cruise show in San Diego. This is as much an affirmation of Deepika as a global superstar as it is of acknowledging that India has slowly and surely become an important market for LV. Surely the day is not far off when an Indian designer could be signed by LVMH to become a global brand. The new generation of Indian designers are moving beyond the bridal wear market to create an internationally appealing range of products using Indian textiles and techniques.

Husband Ranveer Singh lost no time in complimenting his beautiful wife in an Instagram post where he remarked on her star power with a post that said, “Serious flex, baby @deepikapadukone.” Deepika joins other famous faces like American actor Emma Stone and Chinese actor Zhou Dongyu as the brand ambassadors for this iconic label. 

Deepika is incandescent at this point in her career. When most women actors start to fade away in their mid-30s in this hero-dominated and youth-driven industry, Deepika only shines brighter. Her trajectory will hopefully coincide with the emergence of more significant roles for women in their 30s and 40s, in an industry where women often make the transition from hero’s love-interest to the hero’s mother in a blink of an eye. Deepika has an interesting range of films releasing in the next few months  — Pathaan, Fighter and The Intern will soon see theatrical releases! She has also been nominated to the Jury for the Cannes Film Festival, much to the envy of husband Ranveer who wonders when his turn will come.

