Kids to get second dose at schools, PHCs

Move aimed at improving low vaccination coverage among the age group 12 to 17 years.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To improve low vaccination coverage of the second dose especially among children in the age group of 12 to 17, the health department in all districts have come up with their action plans. With the fourth wave predicted in June, district health administrations have begun to conduct special vaccination drives for kids at schools or public health centres near schools while coordinating with school authorities, said Arundathi Chandrashekar, Mission director, National Health Mission.

Of the target 31,75,000 children between 15 and 17 years, 81.45 per cent (25,86,251) have been vaccinated with first dose, and only 68.8 per cent (21,84,630) have received the second dose. Among the children between the age group of 12 to 14 (20,25,000), 83.86 per cent (16,98,322) are have been inoculated with the first dose while only 18.12 per cent (3,67,074) have received the second jab. 

Among 4,89,16,000 adults, only 12,83,349 (2.62 per cent) have received the precautionary or the booster dose. As cases have come down, people are not inclined to take the precautionary dose. However, apprehending the fourth wave, people are coming to take the booster shot, a medical officer of health department said. 

“In order to improve inoculation of precautionary dose among adults, we have increased information, education and communication through phone calls and messages to persons eligible for the dose. And we are even planning to give precautionary dose at the doorsteps of beneficiaries,”  Chandrashekar said.

