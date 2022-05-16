Nirmala inspects Kalena Agrahara Lake works

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday morning inspected the developmental works at Kalena Agrahara Lake. She also interacted with the locals and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials.

The developmental works of the lake had started in 2017, and even then she had inspected the ongoing works. On Sunday, she planted a sapling at the site and took stock of the situation from citizens and officials.

The total cost of the project for the development, executed by BBMP, is Rs 3 crore, which includes MLAD scheme funds and state government grants. The lake is spread across 7.30 acres in survey number 43 in Kalena Agrahara village, Begur ward in Bommanahalli zone.

According to BBMP officials, they have cleared the silt from the water body and increasing the lake’s water holding capacity, sewage lines have been laid, the lake boundary has been fenced, air excursions have been developed, the inlet of the lake have been cleared, toilet facility has been established, and a 150 KLD sewage water treatment plant has been set up.