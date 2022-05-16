STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru

Rowdy held for robbing jeweller

The accused, Siddique alias Burn, a resident of KG Halli, had stolen a scooter that was parked outside an office in Cox Town on May 5 morning.

Published: 16th May 2022 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Pulikeshi Nagar police have arrested a notorious rowdy who had barged into a jewellery shop in JC Nagar and had escaped with 73 gm of gold jewels after threatening the shop owner with a sword.

The accused, Siddique alias Burn (24), a resident of KG Halli, had stolen a scooter that was parked outside an office in Cox Town on May 5 morning. In the same vehicle, he went to Siddarth Bankers and Jewellers in Pottery Town located in the jurisdiction of JC Nagar, where he barged into the shop and threatened the shop owner Siddarth Jain with a sword. Though the owner resisted, Siddique had escaped with 72 gm of gold jewels and Rs  4,000 cash.

While the Pulikeshinagar police had registered a vehicle theft case, the JC Nagar police had registered the robbery case. The Pulikeshinagar police nabbed Siddique on Friday and recovered the scooter and the gold jewels, and remanded him in judicial custody.

“Siddique was arrested by the High Grounds police about three months in a robbery case and he was released on bail just a few days ago. He has more than 10 cases registered against him in various police stations,” the police added.

