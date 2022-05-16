STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Tomato prices red hot at Rs 90

The price of one of kitchen’s most essential items and prime cooking ingredient - tomatoes - has shot up to Rs 90 per kilo in the retail market.

Published: 16th May 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2022 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of one of kitchen’s most essential items and prime cooking ingredient - tomatoes - has shot up to Rs 90 per kilo in the retail market. Even as the rates at Hopcoms outlets on Sunday was Rs 75, in retail, the prices for Nati and farm ranged from Rs 80-90, also depending upon the size.

Worried with the steep rise in prices as the Hopcoms officials said that they will look into it as to how the prices could be scaled down and controlled, retailers said that since they are getting at higher prices and with difficulty they are unable to do anything. 

Due to rise in price and drop in demand many hand cart stalls have stopped selling tomatoes. They are getting limited quantities for sale going door to door in push carts. “My daughter likes tomato curry, but when I heard the rate, I decided not to buy tomatoes at all. Instead I would use ketchup for dishes as that is affordable,” said Nupur K, a homemaker.

A daily wage worker, Shanthi said with prices of tomatoes soaring, the family has decided to buy only essential items for cooking.  Farmers and dealers at yard say the heavy rainfall is hampering the crops. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp