Kamakshipalya cops yet to grill acid attack accused

Published: 17th May 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kamakshipalya police are yet to take Nagesh, the accused in the acid attack case who was shot in the leg for trying to escape on Saturday, into police custody as he is still recovering in hospital. Meanwhile, the police are also in discussion with legal experts to file a case against the laboratory for sending the acid without verifying the company letterhead. 

A senior police officer said that a surgery was performed on Nagesh to rectify bone damage and doctors have advised one week bed rest. “So, we are waiting for his discharge and may take him for a five-day police custody from next Monday. Further investigations are being conducted,” the officer said.

“The lab which sent the acid to Nagesh did not verify the letterhead on which he had forged the signature and seal of a company. So we are thinking of filing a case against the lab staff after discussing with legal experts,” the officer added.

It may be recalled that on April 28, Nagesh had committed a gruesome acid attack on a woman after she refused to marry him. Sixteen days later, he was arrested in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, where he was staying in the guise of a priest in an ashram. Based on a tip-off, the police had caught him when he was ‘meditating’ in the ashram. 

