Minto case: HC quashes case against drug firms  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court quashed proceedings initiated against three partners/ proprietors of medicine companies under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, for drugs manufactured by them allegedly causing eye infections among patients who underwent cataract surgeries at the state-run Minto Hospital in city.

Allowing a petition filed by Sushil Goel, partner of Total Health Care, Monisha Dange, proprietor of Ophtechnics Unlimited, and Unicorn Meditech, represented by its proprietor Thyagarajan, Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed proceedings pending against them before a sessions court in the city. “The complaint pertains to the petitioners, and is absolutely vague.

There is nothing in the narration that would point at the role of the petitioners in the day-to-day manufacturing of drugs in the company. Unless the petitioners do have an active role in the preparation and manufacture of drugs, which are alleged to be of sub-standard quality, the petitioners cannot be drawn into these proceedings,” Justice Nagaprasanna said. The petitioners questioned proceedings pending before the sessions court in the city, arising out of a complaint for violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Assistant Drugs Controller received information from the Superintendent of Minto Hospital in city on July 12, 2020 alleging that cataract surgeries had been carried out at the hospital on July 9, 2019, and the patients had developed eye infection. Later, it was found to be pseudomonas growth in drug Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Ophthalmic Solution USP, manufactured by Ophtechnics Unlimited.

Court concerned over land tribunal functioning

The Karnataka High Court has expressed concern over poor agriculturists being deprived of their lands and livelihood due to the “mechanical manner” in which Land Tribunals are functioning, although they are entrusted with quasi-judicial powers.