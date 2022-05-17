Notes to the brain

Bindu and Ambi Subramaniam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: During summer holidays, parents are constantly reminded that they need to keep their children engaged and stimulated so they don’t return to school in June having forgotten everything they learnt the previous year. Whether it’s summer camps, or boot camps, or just camps, parents are continuously evaluating the different options for engagement of mind, body and soul.

One of the best ways of keeping the mind engaged is — you guessed it — music. There isn’t one single part of the brain which has been identified as the “music” part of the brain. Music is an activity which engages both sides of the brain at the same time.

Using MRIs, or brain scans, neuroscientists have been able to determine exactly which parts of the brain light up or are engaged while listening to or making music. This has led to a completely new understanding of the brain on music, and how beneficial music actually is in giving the brain a full work out. Very few activities utilise so many different parts of the brain simultaneously.

If you break down the act of listening to (or making) music, and how it is handled by the brain, you have pitch, rhythm, memory, emotion and anticipation. Pitch is recognised and processed by the auditory cortex and is supported by the cerebellum and prefrontal cortex. Rhythm processing is handled by the cerebellum and prefrontal cortex.

Memory, which involves people’s ability to remember and recall music is seated in the hippocampus. Music triggers many emotions. Emotional responses are handled by three parts of the brain — the

amygdala, cerebellum and nucleus accumbens.

When listening, the brain anticipates what we might here next — this engages the prefrontal cortex. In addition, music performance or engagement, such as playing an instrument, singing or reading music notation uses the visual cortex, sensory cortex, motor cortex and cerebellum.