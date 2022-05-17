Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There’s a story that kids used to be told about the fox and the heron that lived in a forest and were getting to be really good friends. Such good friends, in fact, that one day, the fox invited the heron for dinner to its place and the heron was happy to accept.

On the scheduled day, when they met for dinner, the fox served some really nice soup. It smelled really lovely and the heron was looking forward to it. Thing is, the fox brought the soup out in the best soup plates at home, and the heron with its long beak could barely peck at it, while the fox lapped it all up. The heron was miffed, and just to even things out, called the fox over for lunch on a hot summer day, and served nice, cool vichyssoise that had been chilling for a while, in tall beakers, and watched the fox struggle with it while the heron happily guzzled it all.

Mahesh Natarajan

Was the fox wrong to have crockery that suited only foxes? Why would foxes have things designed for herons? Was the heron right in giving back to the fox the same treatment? What happened to their budding relationship after their meals together? Would they have realised how to accommodate each other, or break up feeling that like should be with like, or did each bring their own stuff and had a merry old time picnicking in the forest? The story leaves it to our interpretation.

When we think of the story as a metaphor for human relationships, we end up asking the same questions about each other. Do we gravitate towards people like ourselves? Do we love the differences, but forget to make space for them? Do we bring what we need, instead of expecting that the other should have thought of what we need and make it available? Do we keep trying to teach each other how it feels in ever-increasing shrill and judgmental tones, rather than really talk about the differences and how we can co-exist?

Often, when we are hurt, and feel like the other person didn’t really think about us or what we need, we tend to store it up as a resentment, thinking we need to get them to feel what we feel, that we need to cause them a similar kind of pain or embarrassment for them to learn. What we really want is just to be more empathetic to each other, and yet, what we do is to try and teach by hurting each other.

Does it really help?

Would the heron in the story have had a better relationship if the heron could have just communicated better upfront, saying it needed deeper crockery? Was the I’ll-show-you revenge lunch really a nice thing that was likely to make the fox love the heron more?

Love is a choice we make every day, not just a magical connection that the universe has somehow engineered just for us. Love is work.