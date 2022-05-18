STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

2018 potholes in Bengaluru need long-term repair plan

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, projects, P N Ravindra on Tuesday said that so far 10,282 potholes have been surveyed and the count is till on. 

Published: 18th May 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, projects, P N Ravindra on Tuesday said that so far 10,282 potholes have been surveyed and the count is till on. 

Of these, the BBMP has identified that 2,018 need to be repaired under long-term service plan, which means that quick asphalting cannot be done. Instead, separate works with asphalt and concrete are needed. These are ones on main roads and vulnerable locations. 

He said that as per chief commissioner’s directions, assistant executive engineers, chief engineers, special commissioners and zonal commissioners will supervise the works to ensure that they are properly filled. 
Ravindra added that citizens can now use the Fix My Street App and upload pictures with geo-locations.

Soon after obtaining the information, AEE will inspect the site to ascertain if it is already listed or it is a new one. It will be addressed to at the earliest and filled up. The BBMP chief has ordered the formation of a task force, comprising 11 members, to be headed by a chief engineer in each zone for pothole management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
potholes Repair plan BBMP
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp