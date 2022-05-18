2018 potholes in Bengaluru need long-term repair plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner, projects, P N Ravindra on Tuesday said that so far 10,282 potholes have been surveyed and the count is till on.

Of these, the BBMP has identified that 2,018 need to be repaired under long-term service plan, which means that quick asphalting cannot be done. Instead, separate works with asphalt and concrete are needed. These are ones on main roads and vulnerable locations.

He said that as per chief commissioner’s directions, assistant executive engineers, chief engineers, special commissioners and zonal commissioners will supervise the works to ensure that they are properly filled.

Ravindra added that citizens can now use the Fix My Street App and upload pictures with geo-locations.

Soon after obtaining the information, AEE will inspect the site to ascertain if it is already listed or it is a new one. It will be addressed to at the earliest and filled up. The BBMP chief has ordered the formation of a task force, comprising 11 members, to be headed by a chief engineer in each zone for pothole management.