Executing orders not in courts’ hands: Justice Veerappa

Published: 18th May 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Justice B Veerappa on Tuesday said that courts can give directions to officials and citizens, but whether the orders are implemented or not is not in our hands.

Speaking at the day-long seminar on decentralised, socially inclusive and ecologically wise protection and rehabilitation of lakes, kaluves and water commons of Karnataka, organised by Environment  Support Group, he said that the menace of garbage and pollution needs to be stopped which needs awareness. The Laxman Rao report was made for 388 lakes, but now it has come down to 181. 

No one had expected Bengaluru to grow like this and work should be done to ensure it does not become a 
concrete city, he said. Speaking to one of the citizens group working on lakes, he said that soon after retirement he would be keen to join one such group working for a cause. 

Also present on the occasion, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary Srinivasulu said that implementation of the directions of the court should be taken up seriously. He said that there are many instances where officials and citizens think that lake protection is civil works, but ecology should be given equal if not more importance.

