Probe assault on advocate: Karnataka State Human Rights Commission Panel

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Karnataka State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice D H Waghela ordered an inquiry into violation of human rights related to a recent assault on advocate Sangeetha Shikkeri in Bagalkot, and other violations she and her family reportedly faced. KSHRC passed the order following a complaint by the victim’s sister Shivageetha, and High Court advocate Sudha Katwa.

In a complaint, Shivageetha claimed that during pendency of a property dispute before the high court, some people had violated the interim stay order of May 8, about 5.30 am, at the instigation of a political leader. The people came to their house at Vinayakanagar in Bagalakot, illegally detained her family by locking the door, and tortured Sangeetha and her husband physically. Justice Waghela directed that a report be submitted on or before June 7.