STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

SDRF officials to head rain management teams in Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner Girinath

44 life jackets, flood lights, torch, 13 ropes, 33 cutting machines and 33 pump sets are ready: NDRF Director

Published: 18th May 2022 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official will head the rain rescue team in each zone and will coordinate with the zonal commissioner, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said here on Tuesday.

After holding a virtual meeting with officials from Bescom, BWSSB, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies, Girinath said that all divisions should be headed by an SDRF official to supervise works. Also for disaster management, citizen voluntary teams should be identified, made active and the officials should work with them. He also asserted that all staffers working on rain-related damages should make public their names and mobiles numbers. 

The officials must answer calls, visit the flood-ravaged locations from where the complaint would be reported and resolve it, failing which, stern action will be taken, he said. NDRF Director C Gurulingaiah, who was present on the occasion, said that for disaster management, four pump sets, 44 life jackets, notice boards, flood lights, torch, 13 ropes and 33 cutting machines, 33 pump sets and five heavy pumps are being kept ready. The staffers will work in three shifts, and each team will comprise 10-12 staffers. There are also seven rescue vehicles ready for immediate works. 

Girinath said there is a lot of infrastructure which should be used properly and that can be done through coordination among all teams. The Forest Wing of the BBMP will have two more team for working during the night hours to respond to calls, he said. At present, there are 21 teams in total of which 18 work during morning hours and three at night. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain Rain rescue team damage
India Matters
Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case (File photo| PTI)
SC grants bail to Indrani Mukerjea in Sheena Bora murder case
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan (Photo | EPS)
Rajiv Gandhi assasination case: SC orders release of life term convict A G Perarivalan
Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Patel quits Congress, shoots letter to Sonia Gandhi over party's 'poor state of affairs'
Visit of Gopalaiah at rain effected areas in Mahalakshmi layout | Express
Bengaluru washed away in rain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp