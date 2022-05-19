STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two workers of Cauvery Water Supply Scheme drown inside pipeline 

The incident occurred near Upkar Layout in Jnanabharathi police limits.

Published: 19th May 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak incident, two of the three labourers who were working on the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5, drowned inside the pipeline after water gushed into it following heavy rain around 7 pm on Tuesday. One managed to escape.

The incident occurred near Upkar Layout in Jnanabharathi police limits. The police suspect it to be a case of electrocution as the labourers were doing the welding work using a generator. The exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem report. The bodies were pulled out after water was pumped out of the pipeline using a motor on Wednesday morning.

CM Basavaraj Bommai announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, who have been identified as Devbharath Kushwaha from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. The third labourer, Thriloki, 37, from UP, is the survivor.

Shiva Kumar, project manager of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, Harish Reddy, site engineer, Narasimharaju, HR manager, and Manoj Yadav, labour contractor, have been arrested, said Sanjeev M Patil, DCP (West). A case of causing death by negligence has been registered.“Two workers working in our city pipeline package died due to flooding inside the pipeline due to heavy rain. Water from a nearby, overflowing manhole flooded the pipeline causing the deaths,” a BWSSB official said.

The contractor is alleged to have made the victims work under unsafe conditions, violating norms. “The chief engineer has been asked to conduct a technical inquiry as welding work using a generator was going on,” another BWSSB official said.

Waited till 9 pm for them to come out: Survivor
After his friends Devbharath and Ankit Kumar disappeared inside the pipeline, the survivor, Thriloki, waited till 9 pm hoping that they would come out, and kept shouting for help, but no one came. He did not have a mobile phone to inform his employers.

Thriloki told the police that nine labourers were at the site and six left around 6 pm. He and the two victims were forced to work till 9 pm. After making the three get into the pipeline, the project manager and others left as it was raining. The two drowned as there was no ladder for them to escape. Thriloki, who was at the edge of the pipeline, managed to come out. Thriloki told the police that the three requested the accused that they would complete the work on Wednesday, but they were told to continue and finish the work by 9 pm on Tuesday. Even after Thriloki told the higher-ups that his two friends had drowned, nobody went to the spot to check, he stated.

