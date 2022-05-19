Centre nods for establishment of AIIMS in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka may be the next state to get an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), following Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar’s meeting with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Sudhakar reportedly submitted a request to the Union minister on the establishment of an AIIMS in Karnataka.

Following this, Mandaviya given the green signal for the institution. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance state’s health and medical education,” said Sudhakar. He also announced that a detailed project report (DPR) for the establishment of a poly-trauma centre and postgraduate institute at Nimhans had been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee.

The proposed 538-bed institute and centre, which is yet to be approved, will be built in Kyalasanahalli on Hennur Main Road. If approved, the project is expected to cost Rs 489 crore, and take up to three years to build. The Karnataka government had previously submitted a similar proposal for the establishment of a medical college, however, the committee wanted to focus on Nimhans for PG training.

The minister also made several suggestions to the Union minister regarding improvement of healthcare in Karnataka, including priority to be given to domicile students, extension of the central government’s assistance in establishing medical colleges and strict guidelines on food safety regulations.