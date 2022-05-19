STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International passengers wait as arrivals gate key goes missing

Sanghvi added that many were rushing to catch connecting flights.

Kempegowda International Airport . (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers arriving on international flights at Kempegowda International Airport were kept waiting for over 20 minutes as the key to open the arrivals gate went missing, tweeted author and journalist Vir Sanghvi late on Wednesday night. Sanghvi added that many were rushing to catch connecting flights. “Customs & immigration were great..Problem was CISF & bad airport management,” he alleged.

In response to a query by someone who said he thought the gates were access enabled, the author said, “Nopes. They tried two different keys which did not fit.” Many expressed their disbelief over it. Bengaluru airport replied to his tweet: “We deeply regret to hear this from you. We’ve escalated your concern with our operations team to look into...” Official response from airport operator Bangalore International Airport Limited about the issue is awaited. 

