Schoolgirls’ road brawl keeps social media agog 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social media was rife with shock on Wednesday as videos of two gangs of girls, allegedly from Bishop Cotton Girls’ School and Baldwin Girls’ High School, engaged in a physical fight, went viral.

Videos of the girls fighting made the rounds on Tuesday, with rumours flying around on the cause behind the incident. The videos show what appears to be two gangs of uniformed girls fighting on St Mark’s Road, joined by some girls in regular clothes. A baseball bat is seen changing hands.

The fight gathered numerous viewers online and offline. Meanwhile, one girl was dragged downstairs before she tumbles and hits her head on a parked vehicle. Another video shows two groups arguing as passersby gather, with some trying to take away the baseball bat from one of the girls. The incident devolves soon after into fisticuffs.

Rumours on what caused the catfight are only adding to the online spectacle. Screenshots from social media are doing the rounds, alleging that it was due to a feud between two girls over one of their boyfriends. It was eventually broken up by locals. The girl who had hit her head was seen walking away with a bloody nose and bruised forehead.

Cubbon Park Police said no complaints were filed over the issue, and the school is yet to give a statement. Authorities from Bishop Cotton Girls’ School could not be reached. Meanwhile, a message shared by Baldwin Girls High School authorities instructs parents to pick up their students after school, due to what is cited as ‘increasing tendencies of indiscipline among the students’.