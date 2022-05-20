At 22.40 degree Celsius, Bengaluru cooler than Kullu

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is no secret that Bengaluru, the Garden City, is known for its hill station-like temperature. But on Thursday, Bengaluru once again became the coolest city in the country, beating even ‘The Queen of Hills’ Shimla after the maximum temperature was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius.

While Shimla registered 26 degrees Celsius, it was 33.2 degrees Celsius in Kullu, and closer home in Lonavala it was 30 degrees Celsius. And it doesn’t stop here. Temperature further dipped in Bengaluru and by 8.30 pm on Thursday the mercury read 20 degrees Celsius.

IMD, Bengaluru, officials say that the drop in temperature is because of cloud cover, continuous and sporadic rain and strong winds. They have forecast a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius on Friday. “This is something unusual... but because of the presence of sufficient moisture in the atmosphere, formation of weather systems and reduced radiation from the earth’s surface, the temperature has dropped,” said an official. Meanwhile, humidity was 89 per cent in the city and 91 per cent in HAL Airport observatory.

The maximum temperature in the city on Wednesday was 29 degrees Celsius and 28.2 degrees Celsius at Kempegowda International airport. In HAL Airport, it was 28.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures were 20.2, 20.3 and 19.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.