Bengaluru: BDA notification changing water body to residential one cancelled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following orders given by the CM, BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda has on Thursday cancelled a notification issued by the Authority on May 12.

The notification had announced that it would change a water body to a residential one as a cartographical error had crept up in its Revised Master Plan 2015.

The CM's office had tweeted late on Thursday that the earlier notification had been cancelled by BDA and action would be taken on officers responsible for it.

Town Planning Member had signed the order.

Water expert S Vishwanathan had drawn attention to the notification on his twitter handle and said this was how lakes were vanishing from the City.

The land measuring 4 acres and 2 guntas in Doddabetahalli village in Yelahanka Hobli had been sought to be changed by Casa Grand Garden City Private Ltd to a residential one.