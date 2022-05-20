Bommai faces angry residents in rain-hit areas of Bengaluru

Donna Eva By

BENGALURU: Two days after state capital Bengaluru witnessed the second-highest single day rains in May after 1909, which almost brought the city to a halt, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inspected various developmental projects and low-lying rain-affected areas, even as residents used the opportunity to voice their woes.

After the inspection rounds, the CM took officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to task, mincing no words to let them know about their lackadaisical approach to completing works in time. Bommai visited JC Road and HBR Layout 4th Block where residents voiced their frustrations with yearly problems caused by the rains and maintenance failures.

While speaking to the CM, many complained that rajakaluves and other drains had not been maintained properly and were repeatedly blocking and causing overflows. “We have waited many years for these issues to be fixed, but the progress is very slow. Now we have to suffer whenever it rains,” the residents told the Chief Minister.

Drain work will be taken up, says CM

Bommai said families affected by the rain have been identified and will be provided compensation and a week’s rations. He also visited the site of a station on the under-construction Pink Line of Namma Metro. Speaking to reporters, he said development works for storm water drains (SWDs) was being proposed at a cost of Rs 1,600 crore and a detailed project report (DPR) has been drawn up. He said that as part of the proposed redevelopment of the rajakaluves, the number of sewage treatment plants (STPs) would also be increased. “While there is a need to address individual problems, SWDs need to be overhauled. Many drains have been constructed a long time ago and their capacities cannot handle the heavy rains,” he said.

CM pulls up BBMP officials

A visibly irritated CM lashed out at BBMP officials soon after the city rounds on Thursday. The CM minced no words and took the officials to task at the meeting convened at his home office Krishna. Sources said the CM slammed the officials, asking them, “What do you do all year round? … “Don’t you understand that monsoon rains are coming and there are going to be problems?” An angry CM lashed out at them, saying: “Are you sleeping all the year round? Do you wake up only when it rains?”

The CM also severely reprimanded the BBMP engineers, asking them: “Have you forgotten your duty? Don’t you know storm water drains need to be desilted before the rains?’’ He then asked the BBMP to stren­gthen the technical department and issued stern order to the new commissioner Tushar Girinath. “Get down to the field and work!’’ he reportedly said.

Siddu flays govt on rain woes

Bengaluru: The government is claiming to have developed roads and drains in Bengaluru, and spent Rs 160 crore to desilt drains. Where is the silt which was removed and transported? asked opposition leader Siddaramaiah