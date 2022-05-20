Livid Bengalureans remind Bommai of tall promises, slow action

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going through a harrowing time after heavy downpour in Bengaluru, residents seized the opportunity to voice their woes when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made a brief visit to inspect the rain-ravaged areas in the city. When Bommai visited Bengaluru West and East, namely JC Nagar’s 60 Feet Road and HBR Layout 5th Block, citizens struggled to get past the ring of bodyguards, government officials and media persons. However, some still managed to interact with Bommai, and vent their frustrations.

HBR Layout residents hemmed in the CM armed with documents on various irregularities.

Blocked drains, inundated houses, scourge of encroachments among other issues came to the fore during the interaction. Residents were irked by litany of promises by government officials, including previous Chief Ministers regarding problems which still persist. Some of the residents who failed to get close to the CM, shouted out their problems.

Residents complained that the drains were ill-maintained and are clogged whenever there are heavy rain.“We have been waiting for years for these issues to be resolved, but the process is slow. Now we have to suffer whenever it rains,” a resident told the CM.Although the CM and many government officials assured that works will be undertaken at the earliest, residents were not convinced.

When reports of inspection hit social media, many were of the same opinion that inspections did not equal outcomes. “Every year, it is the same story. Chief Minister will provide food and cash. So far, no government has taken it seriously including the current regime. Dismiss over hundred BBMP officers and BDA should remove encroachments mercilessly from lake footpath, and repair rajakaluves,” a social media user said. Others invited the CM to inspect their areas as well. Amidst the adversity, some residents tried to click selfies with the CM.

IMD predicts more rain for B’luru, sounds yellow alert

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru city for the next three days starting Thursday evening owing to the prevalence of three weather systems. As a result, the city is likely to witness moderate rain till Saturday. Also, a red alert has been sounded for the districts in coastal Karnataka and Davanagere, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts, said A Prasad, director, IMD, Bengaluru. According to IMD, conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon into some parts of south and central Bay of Bengal and more parts of Arabian Sea in the next two days. Also, a cyclonic circulation persists over north interior Tamil Nadu. This apart, there is also a north-south trough from central Madhya Pradesh to interior Tamil Nadu running across Marathwada and interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, Bengaluru continued to shiver on Thursday with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius. IMD officials also said that monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 27 and enter Karnataka a week after that.