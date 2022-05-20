STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Shiggaon theatre firing: Haveri cops nab man after 30 days

After absconding for 30 days, the accused of the Shiggaon theatre firing incident was nabbed by the Haveri police on Thursday morning.

Published: 20th May 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Representational Image)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HAVERI: After absconding for 30 days, the accused of the Shiggaon theatre firing incident was nabbed by the Haveri police on Thursday morning. The accused Manjunath alias Mallik Patil was absconding since the day of the incident on April 19 and was arrested at Mundgodod Uttara Kannada district. 

On the day of the incident, Patil had fired on a fellow moviegoer Vasantakumar Mugali at Rajashri theatre, where KGF 2 movie was being screened. The injured is still under treatment in KIMS hospital, Hubballi.  Soon after the shooting, the victim was shifted to a local hospital where he was given first aid and then was shifted to KIMS for further treatment. The accused fired three rounds of which two hit the victim. The very next day the police identified the victim and began a search operation. As he was absconding, they formed three teams to search for him. The teams went to Goa, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Maharashtra in search of Patil. 

Haveri Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya said, “With the help of another person Ismail of Bankapur town, Patil got some amount and he kept changing his location frequently and he travelled to Goa, Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh. Finally on Thursday morning, when he was in Mundagod bus station, we nabbed him. We also arrested Ismail for helping him.”

He added, “We have recovered a pistol, 15 bullets, two empty cokas, a scooter and a mobile from the accused. Though he is not a habitual offender, we will ask the court to remand him into the police custody to investigate where he purchased the illegal weapon from.” 

Another official said, “The accused had not used his mobile phone and had not contacted any of his family members too. That led to the delay in nabbing him. Apart from the three teams, other teams were also tracking his details.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiggaon Haveri
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp