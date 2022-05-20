STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two men attacked with hot pan, one stabbed 

Incident took place at a roadside eatery in Jayanagar

Published: 20th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, who had gone to have dinner at a roadside egg stall, were brutally attacked with a wok and one of them was stabbed by four armed assailants in Jayanagar on Thursday. Both victims were rushed to a nearby government hospital. The accused had also come to eat at the stall when a scuffle broke out. Both victims have filed separate complaints.

The police has identified the victims as Karthik, 38, of East End Road and D Manikanta, 28, of Jayanagar 9th block. Both are self employed.  While Karthik was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Manikanta, who was stabbed, is still undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar. 

The incident took between 11.05 pm and 11.25 pm near the East B Main Road and Ring Road Junction in Jayanagar 9th Block on Sunday. The complaints were registered by the police the next morning and the statements of both victims were recorded at the hospital. All four accused were arrested on Wednesday.
The incident reportedly took place when the victims took objection to the nuisance being created by the accused at the stall. 

"All four accused, who are first-time offenders, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. It all started when the victims stared at the accused while they were creating a ruckus while having egg rice. None of them were under the influence of any drugs or alcohol," said an officer, who is part of the investigating team. A case of attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code 307) along with other sections of IPC have been registered by the jurisdictional Thilaknagar police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp