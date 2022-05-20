Two men attacked with hot pan, one stabbed 

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men, who had gone to have dinner at a roadside egg stall, were brutally attacked with a wok and one of them was stabbed by four armed assailants in Jayanagar on Thursday. Both victims were rushed to a nearby government hospital. The accused had also come to eat at the stall when a scuffle broke out. Both victims have filed separate complaints.

The police has identified the victims as Karthik, 38, of East End Road and D Manikanta, 28, of Jayanagar 9th block. Both are self employed. While Karthik was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Manikanta, who was stabbed, is still undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Jayanagar.

The incident took between 11.05 pm and 11.25 pm near the East B Main Road and Ring Road Junction in Jayanagar 9th Block on Sunday. The complaints were registered by the police the next morning and the statements of both victims were recorded at the hospital. All four accused were arrested on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly took place when the victims took objection to the nuisance being created by the accused at the stall.

"All four accused, who are first-time offenders, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. It all started when the victims stared at the accused while they were creating a ruckus while having egg rice. None of them were under the influence of any drugs or alcohol," said an officer, who is part of the investigating team. A case of attempt to murder (Indian Penal Code 307) along with other sections of IPC have been registered by the jurisdictional Thilaknagar police.