11 Bangladeshis convicted in gangrape case

Seven awarded rigorous life imprisonment

Published: 21st May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a speedy judgements, a city court convicted 11 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in connection with the infamous gangrape of a Bangladeshi woman. Seven of them were awarded life imprisonment. The incident took place on May 18 last year, in which a Bangladeshi woman was gangraped. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and it had drawn national attention for the heinous nature of the crime.

Though it was a blind case and the place of offence was not known, the city police gathered information and found out that the incident took place at Kanaka Nagar in Ramamurthy Nagar police limits and cracked the case within three days. In total, 12 people, including a woman, were arrested.

DCP (East) Dr Bheemashankar S Guled said at a press conference, “To deliver speedy justice, the investigation was taken up on war footing, using all scientific aids at disposal such as DNA analysis, electronic evidence, mobile forensics, fingerprint evidence, voice sampling, etc. The case was charge sheeted in record 28 days. A special trial monitoring team headed by ACP NB Sakri was constituted to assist and monitor the trial process, ensuring no delays.”

DCP (Crime) SD Sharanappa, who had supervised the investigation, said the survivor, also an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh and was traced to Kerala, was initially hesitant and unsure of getting justice, but the police convinced her. “We recorded the statements of key witnesses before the judge. The trial in the sensitive case has been completed and justice is delivered within 100 days,” he added.

A total of 44 witnesses were examined, which was completed in less than three months, which is said to be a record time. The officers commended ACPs NB Sakri, Rangappa, and Ramamurthy Nagar Police Inspector Melvin Francis and their teams for building a watertight case. 54th city civil & sessions Judge N Subramanya pronounced the quantum of punishment on Friday.

To serve life term
 Chand Miya alias Sobuj
 Mohammed Rifakdul Islam alias Hridoy Babu
 Mohammed Alamin Hossien alias Rafsanmandal 
 Rakibul Islam alias Sagar
 Mohammed Babu Sheik  Mohammed Dalim  Azim Hossain

Woman gets 20 years jail
Accused number six, Taniya Khan, has been awarded 20 years of imprisonment, while Mohammed Jamal was given five years of imprisonment. Two others have been convicted for offences under the Foreigners Act for nine months of simple imprisonment. Accused number 10, who hails from Hyderabad and only Indian in the case, is acquitted as an approver.

3 days 
Detection
28 days Investigation
90 days Trial

