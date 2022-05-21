BBMP polls must be held in eight weeks: SC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court on Friday set a deadline of eight weeks for the Karnataka government to clear all the hurdles to hold Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike elections and to finish the process of delimitation and reservation of 243 wards in the municipality limits. The matter has been listed for next hearing on July 22. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala said the state government has appointed a commission for delimitation and reservation based on Other Backward Classes in 243 wards.

“The assurance given on behalf of the state is placed on record and accepted. In other words, the necessary notification of delimitation of wards and determination for reservation of local bodies/ newly constituted corporation is completed and notified no later than eight weeks from today,” the bench stated in its observation.

The bench said that the State Election Commissioner can also begin the work from its end to ensure conducting of local body polls and install the new elected body under the BBMP Act of 2020.