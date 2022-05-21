Bengaluru may get involvement from Royal Society of Edinburgh soon

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan talked to representatives from the society and said that they had expressed a wish to collaborate with the state higher education department.

Published: 21st May 2022 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka IT Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File photo | EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Higher Education department may soon announce collaborations with the Royal Society of Edinburgh and Scottish universities. 

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan talked to representatives from the society and said that they had expressed a wish to collaborate with the state higher education department and had reacted positively to developments in Karnataka on the National Education Policy. 

The minister, who is currently in the UK attending the Commonwealth Education Conference, also invited Edinburgh University to open up a campus in Bengaluru.

“The NEP 2020 which is being implemented in Karnataka paves way for internationalisation of education. In addition, Edinburgh University is renowned for multidisciplinary education which is also the core of NEP. These factors favour Edingburgh University to set up its campus in Bengaluru,” he said during a meeting with officials from the university on Friday.

The minister had also propositioned the possibility of VTU Belagavi collaborating with the Bayes Centre, a data science and AI hub for the University of Edinburgh, on matters of cyber security, mechatronics and AI.
The minister delivered a keynote speech at the conference on Thursday, wherein he highlighted Karnataka's achievements as the first state to implement NEP 2020.

