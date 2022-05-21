STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

College girl falls to death from second floor of Bengaluru mall, friend critically injured

The deceased has been identified as Liya, a resident of Pulakeshinagar, while the injured student is Chris Peter, who hails from Andhra Pradesh

Published: 21st May 2022 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Cubbon Park police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are on (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old college girl fell to her death and another student was injured after they accidentally slipped from the second floor of a shopping mall on Brigade Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Liya, a resident of Pulakeshinagar, while the injured student is Chris Peter, 18, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. They were studying first year BCom in a private college.

A senior police officer said that around 12.45 pm, they had come to a food court. While getting down, Liya slipped and Peter tried to hold her but both of them fell down after crashing into the window. The staff rushed them to NIMHANS hospital where Liya succumbed and the condition of Peter is said to be serious.

Cubbon Park police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru mall Brigade Road
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp