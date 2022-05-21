College girl falls to death from second floor of Bengaluru mall, friend critically injured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old college girl fell to her death and another student was injured after they accidentally slipped from the second floor of a shopping mall on Brigade Road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Liya, a resident of Pulakeshinagar, while the injured student is Chris Peter, 18, who hails from Andhra Pradesh. They were studying first year BCom in a private college.

A senior police officer said that around 12.45 pm, they had come to a food court. While getting down, Liya slipped and Peter tried to hold her but both of them fell down after crashing into the window. The staff rushed them to NIMHANS hospital where Liya succumbed and the condition of Peter is said to be serious.

Cubbon Park police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are on.