Five held for selling land with fake papers

BENGALURU: A woman got the shock of her life when she discovered that her plot worth crores of rupees was sold by five fraudsters who impersonated her. The accused, who used fake documents to sell the plot in HMT Layout in Vidyaranyapura, have been arrested.

The accused, including three women, had cheated another person in Sanjaynagar area. The arrested are Faiz Sulthana alias Shirly Jose, 33, Kabir Ali alias Babu, 34, Jagadish alias Yogesh, 40, Jayamma alias M Kalpana, 50, and Pooja alias Vyshali, 26. Police have recovered 102 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 2.97 lakh in cash, a SUV, fake identity cards, bank passbooks and fake site registration documents.

The victim, Suvarnamma, approached the police after she found that her plot had been sold to a couple identified as Venkataramana and Lalitha in August 2021 for Rs 65 lakh in cash. The main accused Sulthana, a resident of NR Bande along with her friend Kabil Ali obtained property papers from the sub-registrar’s office and forged the documents.

Ali, who is a real estate agent, would find out the ownership details of vacant plots. He would also check if the owners concerned frequently visited their sites and targeted the ones which were left unattended. The two created fake documents by paying some money to the other three accused to impersonate as the site owner.