Glitz and Glam

Akshara haasan, daughter of superstar kamal haasan, will be walking the ramp this weekend at a fashion show in the city

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The weather in the city could be erratic and chilly but Bengaluru will be treated to a dose of glitz and glamour this weekend. At Panache, Summer Runway 2022 by India Film Makers(IFM), which is happening on May 22, at Hotel Capitol, actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Akshara Haasan and Bigg Boss Tamil fame actor Sakshi Agarwal are going to be the showstoppers. Akshara will be walking the ramp for celebrity designer Suresh Menon. “Akshara is an old friend and is one of the sweetest people I know. Even if she comes from a very affluent family, she is extremely down to earth.

I have worked with her previously, so when it came to this show, she was my first pick,” says Menon, a Chennai-based designer. This is not Menon’s first visit to Bengaluru. From his previous experiences here, he finds it to be beautiful.

“The crowd is warm, loving and people are extremely fashionable,” explains Menon. Apart from him, the other designers who are showcasing their collections are Nick Roshan, Balaji Manickam, Prince Phenihas among others.

Themed ‘red carpet and cocktail coutures’, the show looks promising with a fun-filled evening. “Things are getting back to normal and people who had not stepped out of home for the past two years are decking out.

Cocktail dresses are becoming go-to choices. This show will have something for everyone,” says Pravin Psy, the show’s founder. He adds that the evening will have five shows where 20 fashion models will be taking over the ramp. Having been working in the fashion industry for the past 10 years, Pravin says Bengalureans are wellversed in fashion.

“They may not be into designer brands, but they keenly follow trending styles and are always welldressed. That’s why we make sure to showcase top-notch stuff,” says Pravin. Pravin, who also organises Fall Fashion Week by IFM, says Panche is a warm-up to the fashion week.

“This is the fourth season of Panache, which is like a preview to the fall fashion week that is scheduled to happen in June,” says Pravin. This year, Panache also has some guests from tinsel-town like Harshika Poonacha, and Shine Shetty to name a few.

