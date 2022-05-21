STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Techie: Builder resold my flat

A city-based software engineer who had paid `1 crore to purchase a flat at Mantri Webcity residential complex on Hennur Main Road is waging a legal battle against Mantri Developers.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A city-based software engineer who had paid `1 crore to purchase a flat at Mantri Webcity residential complex on Hennur Main Road is waging a legal battle against Mantri Developers. Despite getting a favourable verdict from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) court, and after filing an FIR against the builder in the past, Sai Pramod is flummoxed as he has learnt that the 3 BHK flat he had purchased was sold by Mantri Developers two months ago. 

“The project with 1,500+ apartments was supposed to be readied by August 2016. Due to delays, I had approached the RERA court for justice. The court ruled in my favour in March 2019 and asked them to pay `41 lakh plus other charges including 10.75% per annum interest and the builder now needs to pay `55 lakh. I have got nothing despite the court order. I later filed a writ petition in the High Court against the tahsildar who is supposed to ensure the order is upheld in December 2021,” he asked. 

Pramod also filed an FIR on May 18, 2019, at Cubbon Park against Mantri under Sections 420 and 506. “No action was taken for two years by the cops. After I approached the HC, they said the builder had recently got a stay against all FIRs filed against him,” he said. “How can they sell my unit X-1501 without returning my money or even getting a No Objection certificate from me?” he asked. I have spoken to the new buyers too to confirm it, he said.

The government portal, Kaveri Online, shows the apartment had been sold on February 18, 2022. TNIE’s calls to Mantri Developers went unanswered. Gaurav Mishra, who said he looked after the sales of WebCity however said Sai Pramod had already been allotted a flat of a bigger size at Mantri Lithos. 

