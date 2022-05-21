V-C trying to divert funds, alleges Bangalore University Syndicate

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University is in turmoil yet again, after Syndicate members accused Vice-Chancellor Dr KR Venugopal of using university funds for development work for the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

The Syndicate members, non-teaching staff and student organisations have voiced their objections to the alleged diversion of funds. “The V-C has been trying to release a total of Rs49 crore for development work for UVCE, which is an autonomous college. The money is coming from a fixed deposit sum reserved for pensions of employees of Bangalore University,” Dr Sudhakar H, one of the Syndicate members, told TNIE.

The Syndicate members have accused the V-C of flouting all procedures to release funds. With Venugopal’s tenure to end on June 11, Syndicate members have pointed out that he is not allowed to make financial or policy decisions for the university. “According to guidelines, he is not allowed to take decisions on financial matters or policy two months before the end of his term as vice-chancellor,” Dr Sudhakar told TNIE. The Syndicate members had approac­hed the bank manager and University’s finance officer on Thursday, submitting a memorandum.