STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Experiment to succeed, Shashi Tharoor advises graduates

A total of 66 students graduated as part of the 2022 batch, having been accepted to over 280 colleges across the world..

Published: 22nd May 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor tweets a picture with Shweta Sastri, MD, Canadian International School from the graduation ceremony

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Author and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor attended the graduation ceremony of students at Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru who have amassed a total of $3 million in scholarships to universities across the globe, according to a statement by the school.
Speaking to the students, he urged them to experiment and not let failure impede their progress.

“You have the opportunity to bring in change in the world and in India. Together, we must all move toward a world where everyone has their basic needs met like food, shelter, and education. There will be roadblocks, so remember your strengths, and never be afraid of failure. Experiment and you will succeed,” he said. A total of 66 students graduated as part of the 2022 batch, having been accepted to over 280 colleges across the world..

“The moment of graduation is one of the most memorable and critical in a student’s life. It is our responsibility to build a solid foundation of learning for students to take on challenges in future. We are proud that our students have received admissions in some of the most prestigious colleges and universities,” said Shweta Sastri, managing director of the school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp