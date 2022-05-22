Experiment to succeed, Shashi Tharoor advises graduates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Author and Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor attended the graduation ceremony of students at Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru who have amassed a total of $3 million in scholarships to universities across the globe, according to a statement by the school.

Speaking to the students, he urged them to experiment and not let failure impede their progress.

“You have the opportunity to bring in change in the world and in India. Together, we must all move toward a world where everyone has their basic needs met like food, shelter, and education. There will be roadblocks, so remember your strengths, and never be afraid of failure. Experiment and you will succeed,” he said. A total of 66 students graduated as part of the 2022 batch, having been accepted to over 280 colleges across the world..

“The moment of graduation is one of the most memorable and critical in a student’s life. It is our responsibility to build a solid foundation of learning for students to take on challenges in future. We are proud that our students have received admissions in some of the most prestigious colleges and universities,” said Shweta Sastri, managing director of the school.