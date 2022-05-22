STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 25K each for 3,453 rain-hit houses in Bengaluru

 The BBMP has announced that it will give Rs 25,000 each to 3,453 homes that were damaged in the recent rains that lashed the city last week.

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening | Express

People wade through knee-deep water near Silk Board Junction after heavy rain lashed Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP has announced that it will give Rs 25,000 each to 3,453 homes that were damaged in the recent rains that lashed the city last week. Speaking to media, Special Commissioner, BBMP, Welfare, Sharath B said the homes were identified through images and GPS tracking system. 
The affected residents’ details like Aadhaar cards, phone numbers and bank account details have been sourced and the civic body will soon begin the transfer of the funds for which it has tied up with IDBI Bank.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited the flood-hit areas and announced the compensation of Rs 25,000 to homes that were ravaged by flash floods following which the BBMP began the process of identifying flood-hit homes in Yelahanka east, west and other BBMP zones. “The estimation of compensation comes to around Rs 8.63 crore,” said the officer.

As per official data, 147 homes in Bommanahalli, 247 in Dasarahalli, 714 in East, 461 in Mahadevpura, 530 in RR Nagar, 652 in South Zone, 494 from West and 208 homes from Yelahanka zones were impacted.
Sharath also said that to ensure no further flooding takes place in these areas, the chief engineers concerned have been directed to get the silt cleared from storm water drains.

The Special Commissioner, said Covid-19 vaccination drive to administer second dose to those in the age-group of 12 to 14 years needs to be intensified. As per data, 64 per cent (1,91,315) children in the age-group of 12 to 14 years were vaccinated in the first drive, whereas only 16 per cent (44,003) of the children in the same age-group were administered the second dose. In the age-group of 15 to 17 years, 77 per cent (3,41,786) received the first dose and 64 per cent (2,83,103) were administered the second dose. 
In the 18 plus age-group, 91 per cent (4,37,537) were administered the first dose and 95 per cent (4,59,008) were given the second dose.

