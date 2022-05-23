BDA’s Banshankari site goes for Rs 4.39 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The latest round of e-auction for corner sites of the Bangalore Development Authority in April and May has witnessed an overwhelming response with 628 sites sold for Rs 589.13 crore. An official release said Rs 197.45 crore has been collected over the base price of Rs 391.68 crore, or 50.41 per cent more.

The sites were out of 1,036 auctioned, the release said. A site in Banshankari Phase-2, measuring 162.11 sqmt was sold for Rs 4.39 crore, which works out to Rs 2,70,800 per sqmt. Another key highlight was that the 7th Phase of the Kempegowda Layout site, which the authority recently developed, was sold for a record price of Rs 1,14,600 per sqmt.

Various corner and intermediate locations have been e-auctioned, including at Banashankari, JP Nagar, Arkavathi Project, Raj Mahal Vilas, Kempegowda Layout, Anjanapura, BTM Layout and Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Layout project, the release said. Another e-auction will be held shortly, it added.