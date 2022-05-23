STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cruising through cubicles

The Stanley Parable is the story of a man named Stanley. He works at an office. He always follows orders, till one day there are no more orders to follow.

Published: 23rd May 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Stanley Parable is the story of a man named Stanley. He works at an office. He always follows orders, till one day there are no more orders to follow. It is a first-person exploration game, where Stanley navigates through cubicles in his office to uncover the reason behind his lack of work.

There are no skill trees. There are few achievements to earn. There is no trophy for finishing the game. In fact, the narrator makes it clear that the point of the game is the simple act of moving. I started playing the game with the slight dread that this hits too close to real life. The key difference is that there is no end to the game —  or so the narrator says.

There is a snag in reviewing this game. I tried writing this review many times, in many different ways. There is absolutely no way I could explain this game in a way that would make the reader want to play it. The Stanley Parable is a point-and-click game. But there is truly little pointing and clicking involved. We move around a laid-out outline of an office.

The narrator dictates a route that we must take. Taking any other route would bring the story to several ridiculous and disastrous ends. In the latest iteration of the game: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, several of these endings involve Stanley in a strange relationship with a steel bucket. After each ending, the game promptly restarts.

Most people like the game because of the omniscient narrator. He has an excellent accent, an expressive voice, and is mostly good company. But after a certain number of replays, the pompousness gets to you. He constantly reminds us that the game is a densely layered web of profound philosophical insights, and is trying to be a serious work of art. 

It is annoying that I couldn’t speak back to the narrator while playing the game. At best, The Stanley Parable is a choose-your-own-adventure Goosebumps book. It is an attempt to throw light on the idea that no real choice exists within the boundaries of a video game. But I did really enjoy the game, simple as it is. I rate the Ultra Deluxe edition a 6/6 for its new content.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stanley Parable
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
EDITORIAL | Can India avoid middle-income trap?
The victim Vismaya (L) and her husband Kirankumar. (Photo | Facebook)
Vismaya case: Kerala court convicts husband for dowry death, abetting suicide
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Expert Take: Wealth creation blunders I see
Baskar and Muthulakshmi with their newborn daughter Sai Ranjini,
Family welcomes baby girl 4 years after losing son during anti-Sterlite protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp