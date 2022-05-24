After promise of payment, contractors to restart work at KG Layout

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Numerous infrastructure works at Nadapraprabu Kempegowda Layout that had come to a standstill or were going on at a snail’s pace are all set to restart from Tuesday. This comes after BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath visited the layout on Monday and personally assured the contractors that 50 per cent of their pending bills of Rs 350 crore will be cleared within 10 days.

The chairman, accompanied by BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda and top officials of the Engineering and Land Acquisition Department, inspected the 2,650-acre layout from 7 am to 4.30 pm to sort out numerous issues faced by the owners. Vishwanath noted that many contractors carried out the works, but their bills were yet to be cleared. “I have assured them that half of their bills will be cleared within 10 days. We have to submit it to the Urban Development Department for approval. The remaining will be cleared after a committee makes an assessment of the works and gives us its report,” he told TNIE. Many contractors, including Larsen & Toubro, Star Constructions, SNP Constructions and KMC are carrying out different projects here, the Yelahanka MLA added.

Water provision

Vishwanath also said since the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V to supply water to the layout will get delayed, the BDA had decided to sink borewells and pump the water to overhead tanks. “The groundwater level here is good,” he said. Electricity supply will be provided shortly and the BDA is ready to pay Rs 59 crore to the KPTCL, the MLA added.

Commissioner Gowda said issues cropped up due to the cost of numerous items shooting up. “The bills with the revised amount have been submitted by contractors to us. The variable proposal will need to be approved as it is different from the initial estimate,” he said. The road connectivity issues from Komaghatta and Kanminike, too, were studied to work out solutions, Gowda added.

