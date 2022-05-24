STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

After promise of payment, contractors to restart work at KG Layout

Numerous infrastructure works at Nadapraprabu Kempegowda Layout that had come to a standstill or were going on at a snail’s pace are all set to restart from Tuesday. 

Published: 24th May 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath (in orange) inspects works at KG Layout on Monday.

BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath (in orange) inspects works at KG Layout on Monday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Numerous infrastructure works at Nadapraprabu Kempegowda Layout that had come to a standstill or were going on at a snail’s pace are all set to restart from Tuesday. This comes after BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath visited the layout on Monday and personally assured the contractors that 50 per cent of their pending bills of Rs 350 crore will be cleared within 10 days.

The chairman, accompanied by BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda and top officials of the Engineering and Land Acquisition Department, inspected the 2,650-acre layout from 7 am to 4.30 pm to sort out numerous issues faced by the owners. Vishwanath noted that many contractors carried out the works, but their bills were yet to be cleared. “I have assured them that half of their bills will be cleared within 10 days. We have to submit it to the Urban Development Department for approval. The remaining will be cleared after a committee makes an assessment of the works and gives us its report,” he told TNIE. Many contractors, including Larsen & Toubro, Star Constructions, SNP Constructions and KMC are carrying out different projects here, the Yelahanka MLA added. 

Water provision
Vishwanath also said since the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage V to supply water to the layout will get delayed, the BDA had decided to sink borewells and pump the water to overhead tanks. “The groundwater level here is good,” he said. Electricity supply will be provided shortly and the BDA is ready to pay Rs 59 crore to the KPTCL, the MLA added. 

Commissioner Gowda said issues cropped up due to the cost of numerous items shooting up. “The bills with the revised amount have been submitted by contractors to us. The variable proposal will need to be approved as it is different from the initial estimate,” he said.  The road connectivity issues from Komaghatta and Kanminike, too, were studied to work out solutions, Gowda added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KG Layout
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp